It’s The Perfect Time To Watch ‘Band Of Brothers’ And Remember What Makes America Great

Now is the perfect time to watch “Band of Brothers.”

Friday night, I came home after a great dinner and a few drinks, and I crashed on my couch. There was only one thing I wanted to watch after the past few days and nonstop election coverage. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

I fired up the legendary HBO mini-series, and I was immediately hooked right back in.

If there was ever a time to watch “Band of Brothers,” it’s right now. Have any of you turned on a TV since Tuesday or hopped on social media to see what people are saying about President Donald Trump and Joe Biden?

It seems like our country is falling apart at times. People are ruining friendships and relationships over politics, which is just absurd to me.

We need to remember what America is all about.

It seems like a good time to remind people that your political views shouldn’t dictate who you’re friends with. It’s just politics. There are more important things in life. Don’t let politics ruin friendships/relationships. It’s not worth it. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 6, 2020

The awesome book and HBO series tells the unreal and incredible true story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II.

Our young men geared up, jumped behind enemy lines on D-Day, fought in Operation Market Garden, held the damn line to the last man in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge and pushed through Germany to the end of the war.

The men of Easy Company represent everything that makes America the greatest country on the planet. When the bullets started flying, they didn’t stop to bicker about politics or lecture each other.

They did their jobs and looked out for each other. First and foremost, they were Americans, and that’s all that mattered.

For reasons I will never understand, we seem to have lost that spirit, and we need to get it back.

Do yourself a favor today. Get off social media, turn the nonstop noise of the news off and fire up “Band of Brothers.” Trust me, it’s a much better way to spend your time. We’re in this together, and it’s about damn time we start remembering it.