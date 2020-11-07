Kamala Harris Becomes The First Black, First Female Vice President-Elect

Kamala Harris has been elected vice president of the United States.

The win makes Harris, who is the daughter of both Jamaican and Indian immigrants, the first black vice president-elect in the nation’s history, following in the footsteps of former President Barack Obama.

Harris is also the first woman to be elected vice president in United States history and the first South Asian American person to become vice president-elect.

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris has become the first black person, the first woman, and the first South Asian American to be elected vice president in United States history.

The Associated Press announced Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic California senator had won the presidential election after several anxiety-ridden days of ballot counting throughout the United States. President Donald Trump has promised to mount several legal challenges to the results.

The win makes Harris, the daughter of both Jamaican and Indian immigrants, the first black vice president-elect in the nation’s history, following in the footsteps of former President Barack Obama, the first black president of the United States. Harris is also the first female vice president in United States history and the first South Asian American person to become vice president.

Harris worked as a prosecutor for much of her career before she was elected to the United States Senate in 2016. (RELATED: Biden, Harris Will Not Address Where They Draw The Line On Abortion)

She was appointed to several high paying positions by her former boyfriend, former mayor of San Francisco and speaker of the California Assembly Willie Brown, who was married at the time but lived apart from his wife. She served for six months as Brown’s appointee to the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, and was then appointed by Brown to the California Medical Assistance Commission in 1994, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Yes, we dated,” Brown said of Harris in 2016. “It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.” (RELATED: Here Are Three People Accused Of Violent Crimes Bailed Out Of Jail By Fund Kamala Harris Supported)

“And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco,” he added. “I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians. The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.”

Harris also ran for president in the 2020 presidential election but dropped out of the race in December 2019.

Sen. Kamala Harris confronted former Vice President Joe Biden on his recent remarks defending his work with segregationist senators. “I do not believe you are a racist … [but] it was hurtful to hear,” she said. https://t.co/52FIvKbhuv #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/9iuK60rNTF — CNN (@CNN) June 28, 2019

She has drawn criticism for her record on criminal justice, her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in September 2018, and for her suggestion that those who subscribe to mainstream Catholic doctrine may be unfit for office when she evaluated Brian Buescher for a Nebraska district judge seat in 2018. (RELATED: Biden Silent On Harris Supporting Bail Fund That Helped Rioters After He Condemned Riots, Violence)

From Judge Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris asks Judge Kavanaugh: “Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?” pic.twitter.com/HbmkmIzuJg — CSPAN (@cspan) August 11, 2020

Abortion advocates have eagerly anticipated Harris’s appointment to the White House as Harris has been a consistent and strong pro-choice advocate for many years.

She has a 100% voting record with the National Abortion Right’s Action League’s Congressional Record on Choice for every year that she has served in the Senate, and voted against both the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act and the Pain Capable Unborn Child Act.

As states across our nation continue to attack reproductive rights, especially abortion, it’s more important than ever we have a president who will defend and expand these rights. As president, @JoeBiden will codify Roe v. Wade and protect the constitutional right to choose. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2020

Before she dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, Harris had announced a Medicare for All plan that promised to provide comprehensive reproductive health care and to establish a list of states that would be banned from imposing pro-life laws without the approval of the Department of Justice, Vox reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.