Laura Ingraham Says Trump Should Accept Election Results With ‘Grace And Composure’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said that President Donald Trump should accept an unfavorable election result, should it occur, with “grace and composure.”

As vote counting continued to swing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s way in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, and the Trump campaign filed lawsuits alleging voter fraud, Friday night’s “The Ingraham Angle” opening focused on Trump’s legacy for Republicans moving forward.

While the Fox News host expressed uncertainty if the lawsuits “would even change the outcome” of the election,” she called them “critical because the truth does need to come out in order to preserve the integrity and transparency of elections going forward.”

“And if there is no path for Donald Trump’s second term, it doesn’t mean the end of the America first movement or his role in leading it,” she said. “On the contrary, this is only the beginning. For now, it’s time to take our gains, learn from our defeats, and confidently expand one of the greatest political movements of the past 100 years.”

After calling for election process reforms in places where Republicans control state governments, Ingraham then relayed some advice for the president if things don’t go his way.

WATCH:

“If and when it’s time to accept an unfavorable outcome, and we hope it never comes, but if and when that does happen, President Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure he demonstrated at that town hall with Savannah Guthrie,” Ingraham said. “So many people remarked about his tone and presence, exactly what he needs.”

“Now losing, especially when you believe the process wasn’t fair, it’s a gut punch,” she continued. “And I’m not conceding anything tonight, by the way, but losing, if that’s what happens, is awful. But President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward. And then, the love and respect his supporters feel for him, it’s only going to grow stronger and his legacy more historically significant.”

Calling the president “a political hero to tens of millions of Americans,” the Fox News anchor contended that Trump would be a “GOP kingmaker” for 2022 and 2024. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: If Democrats Had Won The Senate, ‘The Country As We Know It Would Have Ended’)

“To all of you patriots who supported President Trump, stand tall and be proud of your efforts and his,” she concluded. “It was all worth it. We all helped reshape the national conversation on China, on immigration, on trade and political correctness et cetera, et cetera. We don’t have time to bury our heads in crying towels. There are two Senate races to win in order to hold the Senate.”