MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Quarantines After ‘Close Contact’ Tests Positive For COVID-19

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow went into quarantine on Friday after “a close contact” tested positive for COVID-19.

Maddow made the announcement Friday evening and did not appear as a host on her show “The Rachel Maddow Show.” She tweeted that she tested negative for the virus but would be quarantining until she was sure no one else would be at risk. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Takes A Jab At NBC News For Trump Town Hall During Harris Interview)

“Everything happens, all at once,” Maddow wrote. “I have had a close contact test positive for COVID – I’ve tested negative thus far but will be at home quarantining ’til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”

Multiple hosts across various networks have gone into quarantine this year, including reports of several Fox News hosts and anchors in October. CNN’s Chris Cuomo tested positive for the virus in March and anchored his show remotely from the basement of his home. (RELATED: ‘You’re Not Funny’: Coronavirus-Stricken Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon Banter As One Anchor Tears Up)

Maddow announced that other MSNBC heads would be on TV as she quarantined.