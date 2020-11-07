Nicolas Cage’s New Movie ‘Jiu Jitsu’ Looks Absolutely Absurd

Nicolas Cage’s new movie “Jiu Jitsu” looks unreal.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “An ancient order of expert jiujitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in a battle for Earth every six years, but when Earth’s hero is defeated by the leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You think the plot sounds absurd? Just wait until you actually see what the trailer consists of. Give it a watch below.

Who let Nicolas Cage agree to do this movie? Seriously, I want to meet the person who convinced him this was a good role to take.

I mean, I’m the biggest Nicolas Cage fan out here, and this movie looks incredibly stupid.

So, just to make sure I’m understanding what’s going on correctly. We can have this junk movie, but we can’t have a third “National Treasure” movie?

Am I understanding this correctly? We get this but not a new “National Treasure”? Yeah, that doesn’t sit well with me at all.

For those of you interested, you can catch this movie starting November 20, and let’s take a moment to enjoy Cage’s great interview line ever!