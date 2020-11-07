Pornhub Traffic Shot Up As Much As 14% On Election Night

Pornhub’s traffic was all over the place on Election Night.

The giant porn company released their streaming date from this past Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, and the numbers are fascinating.

According to the data, streaming dropped 11% at 6:00 p.m., and the numbers were below average until about midnight.

When 1:00 a.m. rolled around Wednesday morning, traffic shot up 14% as people apparently called it a night on waiting to find out if President Donald Trump or Joe Biden would win.

Male traffic shot up 17% at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. You can check out all of the data here.

Say whatever you want about porn companies, but there's no doubt at all that they dominate the marketing game.

Don’t believe me? Trust me. I know for a fact that degenerates and normal people eat up articles about their traffic.

Secondly, I called it a night around midnight when I thought Donald Trump had won. When I woke up Wednesday morning, it was a very different story. Welcome to 2020. You never know what’s going to happen.

