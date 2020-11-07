Wisconsin’s Football Team Returns To ‘Limited’ Activities

The Wisconsin Badgers were back on the football field Friday.

According to a Saturday statement from the team, Wisconsin has resumed “limited conditioning activities.” Bruce Feldman reported that the team plans to do it again Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers are currently battling a monster coronavirus outbreak within the program.

This is great news. This is music to my ears, and it’s a great sign that the game against Michigan next weekend might actually happen.

We’ve had two straight games canceled, and we absolutely can’t have another one get canceled under any situation.

View this post on Instagram We’ll be back. And we’ll be ready. A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 5, 2020 at 2:44pm PST

The fact that the players are back on the field makes me think that the game against the Wolverines is going to get the green light at some point this week.

If that doesn’t bring a smile to your face as a Wisconsin man, then you’re no friend of mine.

Let’s hope that the Badgers keep taking small steps forward as we beat this virus.