It’s Another Great Saturday Of College Football In America

Folks, we made it to another great Saturday of college football in America.

Despite the fact that it’s been a brutally tough week with coronavirus and the election coverage has been unreal, we made it to Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did we make it to another weekend of college football, but today is stacked with outstanding games.

We have Clemson vs. Notre Dame with Trevor Lawrence out, Georgia vs. Florida and Michigan vs. Indiana. Who is ready to watch the Hoosiers kill what remains of Jim Harbaugh’s soul?

I know I sure am! I’m ready to roll!

I honestly can’t wait to see what happens today. We have three amazing games to enjoy, and you best believe that I’m going to be locked in for every second.

Clemson battling Notre Dame in their toughest conference game in years is going to be a ton of fun. Now, add in the fact that Lawrence is out and D.J. Uiagalelei is starting at quarterback, and we have a storyline for the ages.

So, crack a beer and enjoy the day. After the week we’ve had, we all deserve it.