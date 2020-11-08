Baker Mayfield Gets Placed On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been placed on the NFL’s coronavirus list.

The Browns announced Sunday morning that their starting quarterback was on the list after being in contact with a staff member who tested positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Browns are currently on a bye week.

We have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1aALE1m06J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020

The great news here for the Browns is that Mayfield is on the list because of contact with an individual and not because he tested positive.

If he had tested positive, then he’d probably miss a couple games. With it only being a close contact case, he can be back as soon as Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield will he placed on the COVID-19 list today because he was a close contact to someone who tested positive. Could be cleared as early as Wednesday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2020

Obviously, there’s no reason at all to panic if you’re a fan of the Browns. It sounds like Mayfield will be just fine.

He’s going to isolate for a couple days, and then likely be cleared by Wednesday to start throwing passes around again.

Let’s all hope the situation doesn’t escalate at all, and Mayfield is back ASAP.