Baker Mayfield Gets Placed On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Oct 18, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been placed on the NFL’s coronavirus list.

The Browns announced Sunday morning that their starting quarterback was on the list after being in contact with a staff member who tested positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Browns are currently on a bye week.

The great news here for the Browns is that Mayfield is on the list because of contact with an individual and not because he tested positive.

If he had tested positive, then he’d probably miss a couple games. With it only being a close contact case, he can be back as soon as Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Obviously, there’s no reason at all to panic if you’re a fan of the Browns. It sounds like Mayfield will be just fine.

He’s going to isolate for a couple days, and then likely be cleared by Wednesday to start throwing passes around again.

 

Let’s all hope the situation doesn’t escalate at all, and Mayfield is back ASAP.