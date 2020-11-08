Baltimore Ravens Activate Dez Bryant Off Of The Practice Squad

Dez Bryant will return to an NFL field Sunday for the first time in years.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens activated the receiver from their practice squad, and he’ll be suited up Sunday against the Colts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Ravens have elevated WR Dez Bryant from the practice squad, the standard elevation per the wire. That’s a sign he’ll play tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

The last time Dez Bryant stepped on an NFL field during a game was back in 2017, and he’s been working to get back ever since.

He overcame an achilles injury suffered after signing with the Saints, and many thought he’d never play again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:48am PST

Well, he’s back in the NFL and is on an active roster. There’s nobody who loves a great comeback story more than me, and that’s exactly what Bryant has accomplished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Sep 23, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

Major congratulations to Bryant for pulling off what many of us (myself included) never thought he would. He’s back in the NFL. Props to him.