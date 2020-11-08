Kyle Pitts Gets Lit Up Against Georgia, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Suffers Horrific Injury

Two plays are making the rounds from Florida’s win over Georgia.

First, Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scored a touchdown and appeared to suffer a gruesome ankle or leg injury while getting into the end zone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch that play below, but be aware that it’s tough.

Then, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts came across the middle and damn near lost his head in the process. Pitts and the defender both looked like they didn’t know what planet they were on afterwards.

Watch this mind-boggling hit below.

Florida’s Kyle Pitts was on the receiving end of this absolutely brutal collision. Targeting was called and upheld. pic.twitter.com/dO1RN662ot — College Football HQ (@TheCFBHQ) November 7, 2020

This hit on Kyle Pitts is one of the worst hits I’ve ever seen. Absolutely brutal. pic.twitter.com/IBLb839RMG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 7, 2020

Generally speaking, you might have one play like either of those every few games. The Florida/Georgia game had two absurd injuries in a matter of minutes.

The leg/ankle injury to Rosemy-Jacksaint was horrible, and the hit on Pitts wasn’t much better at all. Just horrible all the way around.

Grateful both players walked off after this one ???????? Kyle Pitts gets leveled ????pic.twitter.com/Gc0YqKs7Dm — Brendan Duggan (@SidelineDuggs) November 7, 2020

Hopefully, everyone is able to bounce back soon because it was a really tough day for all parties involved as Florida earned a win.