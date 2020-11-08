Why Does Matt Patricia Still Have A Job?

Why does Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia still have a job?

As of this moment, the Lions are losing to the horrible Minnesota Vikings 34-13, and I’m just done with this game today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m just done with it. I don’t care anymore. If this is the team we have and Patricia isn’t going anywhere, then I simply don’t have the energy to watch them today.

Matt Stafford end zone Interception pic.twitter.com/q0FU5Br6Nl — Alex. ???? (@Dubs408) November 8, 2020

How the hell are we losing to the Minnesota Vikings by multiple scores? Are you kidding me? The Vikings are trash, and they’re dominating Detroit in all facets of the game.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to leadership, and we have none. We have none at all, and it’s time for Patricia to get canned.

How much more do we need to see before a change is made? Seriously, what do we need to see in order for Patricia to be shown the exit?

In my mind, we’ve already seen more than enough. He’s clearly not the guy for the job. In the real world, people who are bad at their jobs get fired.

The Detroit Lions just let them keep coaching like nothing is wrong. It’s pathetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:29am PST

Get rid of Patricia ASAP. If the Lions don’t, then I think you’re going to see more and more fans quitting on the team.