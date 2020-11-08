Politics

Michelle Obama Attacks 71 Million Trump Voters For ‘Supporting Lies, Hate, Chaos And Division’

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Former First Lady Michelle Obama addresses the virtual convention on August 17, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Former First Lady Michelle Obama attacked 71 million Americans who supported President Donald Trump, saying they supported “lies, hate, chaos and division.”

Obama took to Twitter to offer her congratulations to former Vice President Joe Biden — and his running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris — after multiple media outlets projected him the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: ‘Only A Tiny Fraction Of Demonstrations Have Had Any Violence At All,’ Michelle Obama Claims In Biden Campaign Video)

“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Obama tweeted.

She went on to thank those who had helped register new voters and the voters themselves for coming out in force to support Biden, noting that more votes had been cast in 2020 than in any prior election.

But she cautioned them to remember that the real work came when the election was over. “Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one,” she said.

Obama then pivoted to attack Trump voters, adding, “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

She pushed voters to remember that every election would bring a new challenge, going on to mention the upcoming runoff elections for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats — which could potentially change the balance of the Senate in Biden’s favor.

Obama concluded by saying that the record turnout and voter engagement should be the new status quo, saying, “We’ve got to promise each other that our focus in this election won’t be an anomaly, but the rule. That’s how we can not only feel this way right now, but in the months and years ahead. It’s the only way we’ll build a nation worthy of our children.”