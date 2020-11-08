Mitt Romney: Trump Has A ‘Relaxed Relationship With The Truth,’ But Will ‘Accept The Inevitable’

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said that President Donald Trump has a “relaxed relationship with the truth,” but predicted that he would nevertheless be forced to “accept the inevitable.”

Romney appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning to react to news of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s predicted status as president-elect.

Asked by anchor Jake Tapper about Trump’s refusal to concede, Romney said the president “is who he is.”

“You’re not going to change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency,” Romney said. “He is who he is. And he has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth and so he’s going to keep on fighting until the very end.”

“I’m convinced that once all remedies have been exhausted, if those are exhausted in a way that’s not favorable to him he’ll accept the inevitable,” he continued. “But don’t expect him to go quietly in the night. That’s not how he operates.”

The frequent Trump critic told Tapper that Trump is “a very different person than presidential candidates in the past and he has his own manner and he is responding in a way which is entirely consistent with everything we have seen during his campaigns and, of course, during his presidency.”

“So he’s going to do what he’s going to do,” he said. “But in the final analysis, there is going to be a recount I’m sure in a number of states. There will be an investigation carried out. And there will be a resolution in the courts, if necessary, and when that’s all said and done, the president doesn’t have a choice.”

“I would prefer to see the world watching a more graceful departure, but that’s just not in the nature of the man,” the Utah senator added. (RELATED: ‘Trump As President Was Fun, But Trump As Ex-Prez, Holy Crap!’: Greg Gutfeld Predicts Four More Years Of Media Mayhem)

Romney said that while he understands “why the president wants to keep on fighting” given the closeness of the race in several states, widespread voter fraud allegations put forth by the Trump campaign were “destructive to the cause of democracy.”

“There is just no evidence of that at this stage,” he said, suggesting that any irregularities would not be enough to “change the outcome.”