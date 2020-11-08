Notre Dame Fans Storm The Field In Embarrassing Fashion After Beating Clemson

Notre Dame fans stormed the field Saturday night after beating Clemson 47-40.

Following the Fighting Irish beating top-ranked Clemson, fans rushed the field like they had just won the Super Bowl. You might think I’m kidding given how absurd such a thing would be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I can promise you that I’m not kidding.

Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly said he told his team in Saturday’s walk-through that they needed to get to the tunnel as soon as possible when they beat Clemson in preparation for fans storming the field, per @ESPNRittenberg. pic.twitter.com/ExrpjtyNq4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2020

Notre Dame knocks off #1 Clemson and the students storm the field! pic.twitter.com/SHjBIPvfpz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 8, 2020

A sea of fans storm the field after #4 Notre Dame defeats #1 Clemson. ???? pic.twitter.com/7O3eHNL6aY — Chip Scarborough (@ChipWVTM13) November 8, 2020

I’m sorry, but Notre Dame is aware that Trevor Lawrence wasn’t playing, right? They’re aware that Clemson’s best player wasn’t on the field, correct?

How embarrassing is this for Notre Dame and their fans? Was it a solid win? Yes, there’s no question about that at all.

Having said that, Notre Dame is the fourth-ranked team in America, was playing at home, and Clemson was playing a backup quarterback.

Everything was rolling their way to get a win, and they should 100% have expected to win. You know what you don’t do when you expect to win?

Storm the field. You act like you’ve been there before.

Notre Dame fans rushed the field after upsetting No. 1 Clemson in double OT. pic.twitter.com/zInnk7qPU0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020

Shame, shame on Notre Dame! I honestly expected better out of them.