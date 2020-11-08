REPORT: Pete Carroll Agrees To A Big Contract Extension With The Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has reportedly agreed to an extension with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, it’s believed that the contract will carry Carroll through the 2025 NFL season and will make sure “he will coach nowhere else and finish his decorated career in Seattle.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial details on the contract aren’t known at this time.

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll has landed a multi-year contract extension that ties him to Seattle for years to come and should enable him to finish his coaching career there, per league sources. More ahead on Sunday NFL Countdown.https://t.co/fQRchMbhGb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2020

This is a great decision by the Seahawks. It’s a genius decision by the organization and Carroll. When you find a great coach in the NFL, you do whatever it takes to keep him.

Carroll has won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, and there’s no doubt at all that he’s one of the best in the game.

Now, it sounds like it’s a guarantee that he won’t ever coach anywhere else until he decides to finally hang up the whistle.

It sure has been a hell of a run for Carroll ever since he left USC for the NFL. There’s no doubt about that.

Props to him for getting paid!