Save Up To 68% Off These Like-New Sony Headphones That Are As Low As $25!

Whether you want to pump the jams while you pump the iron at the gym or need a good noise-canceling gadget while you work from home, Sony is a clear choice when it comes to quality headphones. Lucky for you, there are a handful of expertly refurbished sound accessories at prices you won’t believe.

Check out these killer deals!

Sony MDRXB450AP/B Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones with Acoustic Bass Booster, 30mm drivers, Extra-Comfort Ear Pads, Mic and Remote for Apple and Android Smartphones, Black (Refurbished) – $25.70

After listening to your favorite playlist on these bad boys, you’ll finally hear your music the way it was meant to be heard: with thumping bass and crystal-clear sound. Thanks to these headphones’ patented acoustic bass booster, extra-comfort earpads, and an in-line hands-free microphone, these headphones are ideal for workouts, work-from-home setups, and more. And don’t worry, they’re compatible with both Android and iPhone.

Get them here for over 65% off.

Sony XB650BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 30mm drivers, NFC, Powerful Music, Comfort Ear Pads, and Built-In Microphone, Black, MDRXB650BT/B (New Open Box) – $62.95

When it comes to a great connection, these headphones are the real deal, complete with one-touch connectivity and music streaming with NFC and Bluetooth. No matter what you’re listening to these days, you’ll appreciate this gadget for its ability to deliver deep, resonating sound every time you pop them on. And with its super-comfortable earpieces and hands-free call capabilities, why would you ever want to take these things off?

Get them here for over half-off.

2-PACK Sony MDR-ZX110AP Extra Bass Wired Headphones with Microphone, Smartphone Headset for iPhone & Android with In-Line Remote & Microphone, 30mm Drivers, Black (Refurbished) – $28.95

Hear every note and chord, clear as day, with these dynamic Sony headphones that boast neodymium dynamic drivers, incredibly clear audio, and a wide frequency range. And thanks to the swiveling earcup design that makes them virtually flat in between uses, these headphones are incredibly easy to travel with. Plus, they’re cushy earpads that cover your entire ear ensure an easy, comfortable listening experience.

Get two pairs for half-off when you get them here.

Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 30mm drivers, Swivel Earcups, NFC One-touch, and Built-In Microphone, Black (Open Box – Like New) – $39.95

With 8-hour wireless playback thanks to its built-in lithium-ion battery, these headphones are ideal for on-the-go listening. Pair that with their dynamic 1.18″ dome drivers, one-touch connectivity via Bluetooth, and hands-free calls with voice-command capabilities, and you’ve got yourself a perfect sound accessory! Plus, they’re swivel folding design makes them incredibly portable.

Get them here for over half-off.

Sony MDR-RF912RK Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – 2 Pack, Black (Open Box – Like New) – $66.9

If you’re working from home or just trying to drown out traffic while walking around outside, this gadget’s ability to drown out surrounding noise is truly remarkable. Thanks to their 40mm drivers, you’ll enjoy crisp, clear sound with up to 13 hours of battery life per charge. And with their wide wireless range and comfortable headband and ear pads, these just make listening to your favorite music and podcasts easier than ever.

Get two of them at 70% off here.

Sony C400 Wireless Behind-the-Neck In-Ear Earbuds Headphones Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Neckband Headset with Built-In Remote and Microphone, Black (New Open Box) – $36

Want long listening hours? Then these headphones are right up your alley with a whopping 20 hours of playback time per charge. You’ll also love the gadget’s Bluetooth wireless connectivity with NFC one-touch pairing, making syncing easier than ever. And thanks to its headband’s wrap-around design, staying active while rocking out to your favorite tunes or even returning calls (yep, it even has a built-in mic) is completely possible.

Get it here for over half-off.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.