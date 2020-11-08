PHOTOS: Biden’s Announced Victory Celebrated With Dancing, Champagne Bottles

WASHINGTON, DC — People sprayed champagne and sang along to anti-Trump music into early Sunday morning at Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate news networks calling the presidential election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden
People danced to “FDT” by YG and Nipsey Hussle, while others chanted “pack your shit” in front of the White House late Saturday night and into the early morning. At least one supporter of President Donald Trump attended the celebration, though they would not speak on the record.
The night was widely positive, though there were a few arguments between individuals — most frequently between people wearing masks and those not wearing masks. People brought portable speakers and blasted anti-Trump songs, and repeatedly playing “WAP” by Cardi B.
At least one maskless Trump supporter attended the celebration at Balck Lives Matter Plaza, though he would not speak on the record or have photographs taken if his face was visible, in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 7, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee – Daily Caller News Foundation)
A newlywed couple left their wedding reception to celebrate with other Biden-Harris supporters in Black Lives Matter Plaza early Sunday morning. Multiple fireworks were set off throughout the night, with several dedicated to the couple. (RELATED: ‘Burn It Down’: Hundreds March Through The Streets Of DC On Election Night)
A self-identified Jewish man got in a heated argument with an older man protesting the circumcision of children at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 7, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee – Daily Caller News Foundation)
The Trump campaign has several ongoing lawsuits challenging various aspects of the election.
