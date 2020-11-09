Air Force Vs. Wyoming Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Air Force vs. Wyoming won’t be played this upcoming weekend.

The Falcons announced Sunday night that the game had been canceled because of "an upward trend of COVID-19 cases at the Academy, and in the football program."

The game won’t be rescheduled.

The hits just keep coming when it comes to coronavirus and the world of college football. Air Force already had their game against Army for this past Saturday canceled.

Now, the Falcons have had two games in a row canceled because of coronavirus. Clearly, Air Force is dealing with some substantial issues.

It’s crazy how we made it through the first few months of football without many problems. It looked like we were rolling.

It’s now early November, and we have games being canceled left and right.

Hopefully, Air Force’s issues with coronavirus come to an end by next week. The last thing they need is for three games to be canceled. At that point, their season is cooked.