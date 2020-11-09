Alabama District Attorney Charged For Allegedly Using Public Funds For Person Gain, Illegally Hiring His Children

An Alabama district attorney has been charged on multiple counts of ethics violations.

Brandon Hughes, 46, allegedly used public funds to pay for private attorneys in a private matter that would benefit him and his wife, illegally hired his children to work in his office and issued a subpoena to a private business in order to seek evidence for potential criminal defense, according to WBRC6.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office Announces the Indictment of Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes on Ethics, Theft, and Perjury Charges https://t.co/jcEhoMn6no pic.twitter.com/Yob0dQZhT2 — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) November 9, 2020

A grand jury Friday indicted Hughes on five counts of using his public position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, and one count of perjury, according to WSFA12.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a news statement Monday which stated Hughes had been "indicted by a Lee County special grand jury, which charges him with violating the state ethics act, conspiracy to commit first-degree theft, and first-degree perjury."

According to the press release from the attorney general’s office, Hughes also conspired to steal a pickup truck.

Hughes is currently out on bail and is reportedly supposed to give a update on his case on Monday, according to WBRC6.