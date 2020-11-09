Antonio Brown Bombs In His Debut With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown’s highly-anticipated debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t go as planned.

During the 38-3 Sunday night blowout loss to the Saints, Brown accounted for a total of 31 receiving yards on three catches, and he had zero touchdowns.

Antonio Brown is back. pic.twitter.com/4OQMnXIC7Q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 9, 2020

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see a guy like Antonio Brown struggle. It couldn’t happen to a better person.

Let’s rewind a couple days into last week. All the chatter was about how great the Bucs were and how adding Brown would make their offense even more unstoppable.

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown shows off his new helmet as he practices with his teammates for the first time. #81 expected to see action Sunday night against the Saints. @Buccaneers @FOX13News @Saints pic.twitter.com/xYi5BCOjzW — Jeff Tewksbury (@JeffTewksFox13) November 4, 2020

Now, let’s bring it back to reality. Brown had 31 receiving yards, never found the end zone and the Bucs lost by 35 points to the Saints and Drew Brees.

To say it wasn’t a great game might be the understatement of the year. It’s almost like the hype really wasn’t earned or necessary.

I hope like hell Sunday night is a sign of things to come because I can’t stand Antonio Brown. Nothing would be funnier than watching him flame out after the Bucs signed him. It couldn’t happen to a better person!