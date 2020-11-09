Editorial

Antonio Brown Bombs In His Debut With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Antonio Brown’s highly-anticipated debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t go as planned.

During the 38-3 Sunday night blowout loss to the Saints, Brown accounted for a total of 31 receiving yards on three catches, and he had zero touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see a guy like Antonio Brown struggle. It couldn’t happen to a better person.

Let’s rewind a couple days into last week. All the chatter was about how great the Bucs were and how adding Brown would make their offense even more unstoppable.

Now, let’s bring it back to reality. Brown had 31 receiving yards, never found the end zone and the Bucs lost by 35 points to the Saints and Drew Brees.

To say it wasn’t a great game might be the understatement of the year. It’s almost like the hype really wasn’t earned or necessary.

I hope like hell Sunday night is a sign of things to come because I can’t stand Antonio Brown. Nothing would be funnier than watching him flame out after the Bucs signed him. It couldn’t happen to a better person!