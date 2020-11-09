Auburn Vs. Mississippi State Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Auburn vs. Mississippi State won’t be played as scheduled this weekend.

The game between the Bulldogs and Tigers had been scheduled for this Saturday, but the SEC announced Monday that it's been postponed because of coronavirus issues at MSU.

The game will now be played December 12 if nothing else changes.

NEWS | The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2020

What the hell is going on with the SEC right now? They’re getting destroyed by coronavirus. The conference has problems all over the place.

LSU has issues, Texas A&M has issues, Sam Pittman has tested positive and Mississippi State’s issues have now forced the conference to postpone a major game this weekend.

Look, I’ve given the SEC a ton of credit for their handling of the pandemic. It’s pretty really solid, and the conference hasn’t had a ton of issues when it comes to playing football.

The past few hours are just proof that things can change very quickly in the world of sports as we battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s all hope this is the last game postponed for this upcoming weekend, but I have a strong feeling it won’t be.