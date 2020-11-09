Florida Athlete Chris Nikic Becomes First Person With Down Syndrome To Complete The Ironman Triathlon

A Florida athlete with down syndrome had successfully completed the Ironman triathlon.

Chris Nikic, 21, made history as the first person with down syndrome to finish the race, according to a tweet shared Saturday by the Ironman Twitter account. His time was 16:46:09, Fox 35 reported.

.@ChrisNikic, YOU ARE AN IRONMAN! Congratulations Chris on becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an IRONMAN. You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/YMa1ix0DGH — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) November 8, 2020

“You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible!” the Ironman Twitter account wrote. “We are beyond inspired, and your accomplishment is a defining moment in IRONMAN history that can never be taken away from you. You swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles and now you get to brag for the rest of your life.” (RELATED: Man With Down Syndrome Who Spoke About Sanctity Of Life Says He Wants To Make Abortion ‘Unthinkable’)

“The opportunities you have created for others around the world through this journey you embarked upon, is immeasurable,” the tweet thread continued. “Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your remarkable life story and we can’t wait to see what you achieve next.”

Nikic has been training for the triathlon race with his coach every day for the past year.

“I did ironman and I have Down syndrome,” Nikic told Fox 35.

“The hardest part for him was the mental part of the race because 17 hours of anything is pretty grueling,” his father Nik Nikic told the outlet.