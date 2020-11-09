Man Charged With Two Felonies For Giving 17-Year-Old Kenosha Gunman Weapon Used In Fatal Shootings

A Wisconsin man was charged with two felonies after giving the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a riot in Kenosha a gun, numerous sources reported.

Dominick Black, 19, was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death, according to NBC 5. Black allegedly gave Kyle Rittenhouse, who was not legally able to purchase a firearm, a rifle that he purchased with Rittenhouse’s money, the criminal complaint from Kenosha County District Attorney reportedly says.

Black purchased the rifle on May 1 from Ladysmith Ace Home center. The two reportedly agreed that the gun would be stored at Black’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha, because Rittenhouse did not have proper firearm identification documents.

During riots that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police, Black and Rittenhouse volunteered to protect a business, and went to Black’s stepfather’s home where Black gave Rittenhouse the gun. Later in the night, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured another man, Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse is facing six charges from the shooting, including first degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse made his first court appearance Nov. 2 where he was deemed a flight risk and held on $2 million cash bail.

Video showed Rittenhouse trying to surrender to Kenosha authorities after the shootings in August. He turned himself in to police in Antioch the day after the shootings.Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued he was acting in self-defense. (RELATED: ‘Kyle Did Nothing Wrong’: Attorneys For Teen Kenosha Shooter Say He Acted In Self-Defense)

Video from the incident shows a group of people chasing after Rittenhouse, someone other than Rittenhouse firing a shot into the air, and then Rittenhouse turning around and shooting one of the men chasing him. As Rittenhouse fled from the scene of the first shooting, he tripped and was set upon by several other individuals who were chasing him, videos show.

Rittenhouse shot two of the men as they lunged at him while he was on the ground, according to video from the scene. All three of the shooting victims were convicted criminals with crimes ranging from sexual conduct with a minor to felony strangulation, court documents reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation show.