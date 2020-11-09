‘Dreamland’ With Margot Robbie Will Be Released At Select Theaters Starting Friday

Margot Robbie’s new movie “Dreamland” will be out in a few days.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A teen bounty hunter is torn between helping or capturing a seductive fugitive bank robber hiding in his small town during the Great Depression.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As I said when I saw the trailer for the first time, it looks like “Dreamland” is going to be a very emotional journey that pulls at our morals.

While films like “Dreamland,” which hits some select theaters Friday, might not fall into my preferred genre, I’m a huge fan of Robbie and I love movies that make you question what’s right and wrong.

It appears to me that’s what “Dreamland” will be all about. Robbie plays a criminal on the run, and she has her claws sunk into this young man helping her.

That’s more than good enough for me to give it a shot!

Plus, seeing as how Hollywood came to a grinding halt when coronavirus hit, we’re all more desperate than ever to find new stuff to watch.

“Dreamland” should do more than a sufficient job at filling that void. I simply refuse to believe something with Robbie won’t be excellent.

You can catch “Dreamland” in select theaters Friday and on digital starting November 17.