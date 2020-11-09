‘Manly Tears’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Claims He Got Emotional After Joe Biden Was Declared The President-Elect

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted he got “emotional” after Joe Biden became America’s next president-elect.
The Rock shared a video Sunday reacting to the news on his Instagram.
My vote represented my little girls. It also represented/ Humanity Decency Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. Im not made that way. I’m still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it – go to work, feed our families and pay our bills. Congratulations to President elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen ???????????????? Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let’s get to work. DJ ????????????
“I wanted to shoot this yesterday when the news broke but … I got a little emotional, admittedly so,” Johnson said in his video. “I got a little emotional, manly tears of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10 but they’re all very manly. All my tears are manly.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lose 48 Million Twitter Followers After Endorsing Joe Biden For President?)
“The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented,” he continued. “I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented. My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is.”
As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.
Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.
We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020
Johnson, who has never publicly endorsed a candidate in the past, endorsed Biden at the end of September. The Rock defines himself as a “political independent” and “centrist.”