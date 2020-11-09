‘Manly Tears’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Claims He Got Emotional After Joe Biden Was Declared The President-Elect

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted he got “emotional” after Joe Biden became America’s next president-elect.

The Rock shared a video Sunday reacting to the news on his Instagram.

“I wanted to shoot this yesterday when the news broke but … I got a little emotional, admittedly so,” Johnson said in his video. “I got a little emotional, manly tears of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10 but they’re all very manly. All my tears are manly.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lose 48 Million Twitter Followers After Endorsing Joe Biden For President?)

“The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented,” he continued. “I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented. My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

Johnson, who has never publicly endorsed a candidate in the past, endorsed Biden at the end of September. The Rock defines himself as a “political independent” and “centrist.”