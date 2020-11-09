‘The Country Is Not Socialist’: Financial Expert Chris Markowski On Election Results, Pfizer Vaccine

Chris Markowski, the founder of Markowski Investments, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the October jobs report, an economy under a Biden Administration and more.

The jobs report released on Friday showed nearly 683,000 jobs were added to the United States economy in October and the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%.

“It was a little bit better than was expected at this point in time and we’re thrilled to see it — to get more and more people back to work,” Markowski, who is also the host of Watchdog on Wall Street, said. “You couple that also with the GDP growth number, which was fantastic.” (RELATED: US Economy Surges At Record Rate, GDP Grows 33.1%)

He added, “I think the concern, at least my concern, was on Friday when we were going to hit that wall.”

Markowski also discussed the news about Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine that is over 90% effective, the economic implications of a Biden-Harris Administration and more.

WATCH:

