Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Might Be Delayed Again Due To Pandemic

Gal Gadot’s highly anticipated “Wonder Woman” sequel could be delayed again if the pandemic continues to keep theaters closed in New York City and Los Angeles.

“After Disney pulled their two movies, we are trying to do whatever we can to save the Christmas release schedule,” Joe Masher, CEO of Bowtie Cinemas and president of the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) NY shared with Deadline in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

As of last week, Disney movies’ “Free Guy” and “Death on the Nile” were taken off the schedule and Masher explained that even though Warner Bros‘ “Wonder Woman 1984” is currently still on for December 25 he doesn’t see it happening if reopening plans don’t change in NYC and LA due to the coronavirus. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

New York Cinemas Send Last-Ditch Appeal To NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Open NYC Theaters https://t.co/LAdYmL784r — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2020

The sequel was originally set to hit theaters over the summer and was delayed until October due to the pandemic. The release date was then pushed back to Christmas.

“I don’t see how it can stay,” Masher added, unless New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and California’s Gavin Newsom announce reopening plans within the next two weeks for theaters in NYC and LA.

According to the report:

Cuomo announced Oct. 17 that most theaters in the state could open Oct. 23 if they complied with state guidelines (not a problem for most, which already adhere to NATO’s CinemaSafe protocols). The decree excluded all of New York City, however, which had a few worrisome COVID hotspots in Brooklyn and Queens.

At a press briefing on Monday, Cuomo talked about the state’s current COVID status and did not mention theaters, per the outlet.

While in CA, Newsom warned that some counties would soon be going into a “more restrictive tiering,” per Deadline magazine.

The piece noted that LA currently sits in the state’s “purple” tier the most restrictive of all the tiers with health officials stating last week that they see no sign of that changing any time soon.