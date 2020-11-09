Suspected ISIS Attack In Iraq Leaves At Least 11 Dead

At least 11 are dead and eight were wounded after a suspected ISIS attack on an Iraqi military post just outside of Baghdad Sunday night, according to medical and law enforcement officials, the National News reported.

Suspected ISIS gunmen shot at a Sunni paramilitary-manned monitor tower during the initial attack in Radhwaniyah, Iraq, killing one and injuring another, the National News reported. Multiple people responding to the attack were killed or injured by “light weapons, grenades and roadside bombs” used by the suspected ISIS militants, according to a Sunni tribal leader.

“Whoever rushed to the scene was either killed or wounded and had his car burnt,” a Sunni tribal leader said, the National News reported. “The clashes were fierce, Daesh militants were yelling ‘Alahu Akbar’ and fire was coming from three directions.”

Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS, according to the National News. ISIS has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

A new attack on Iraq’s security forces by the so-called Islamic State left 11 people dead on late Sunday, according to security sources.https://t.co/nOQDiapsoV — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) November 9, 2020



Eight people were taken to a hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, following the attack, a medical official said, the National News reported. (RELATED: Oregon Man Charged With Conspiring To Support ISIS For Over 5 Years)

“ISIS attacked the monitoring tower, killing five members of the tribal Hashed and six local people who had come to help repel the attack,” a security official said, the National News reported.

The medical and law enforcement officers were not authorized to disseminate information and spoke on the condition of anonymity, according to the National News.

