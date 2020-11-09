‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Bert Thakur Talks About His Special Moment With Alex Trebek

Last week’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion, Burt Thakur, joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to talk about the moment he thanked ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek for helping him learn English as a child.

“You know, here’s a true story. I grew up … I learned English because of you,” Thakur said to Trebek on last week’s episode.

“My grandfather, who raised me — I’m going to get tears right now — I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it’s a pretty special moment for me, man. Thank you very much.”

Trebek passed away on Sunday after battling stage four pancreatic cancer, just four days after Bakur’s episode aired. The teary-eyed moment has since gone viral receiving over 1.2 million views on Twitter. (RELATED :‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Spent His Last Day ‘Watching The Horizon’ With His Wife)

Thakur talked about how he received a lot of responses from people that resonate with the viral video.

“Everyone from world leaders down to common people are reaching out and saying something about it, that their resonating,” Bakur continued.

“Ajit Pai who is the director of the FCC reached out just to say that he resonated with it, he remembers the same thing.”

Bakur also discussed what the moment meant to him since he grew up watching ‘Jeopardy!’

“I think what that moment meant to me, was something very selfish to be honest, it was me just telling someone that I viewed as a member of my family that I really appreciated them,” Bakur said.

WATCH:

