‘Jo Baiden’: Japanese Mayor Becomes Overnight Sensation After US Election

(Gettyimages/KEITA SAWAKI/a.collectionRF)

Joe Miller Contributor
A mayor of a small town in Japan has become internet famous for his name, which is read as “Jo Baiden,” according to Japan Times.

The man, whose name is spell “Yutaka Umeda,” is the mayor of Yamato, Kumamoto Prefecture. Umeda and his family were shocked to realize that his name gained a large amount of popularity online, according to the Japan Times. When asked about this, Yutaka said, “I feel very close to him. It feels as though I’ve also won the election after hearing about (Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s) projected win.”

ROCK HILL, SC - AUGUST 29: Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden addresses a crowd at a town hall event at Clinton College on August 29, 2019 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Biden spent Wednesday and Thursday campaigning in the early primary state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(Gettyimages/Sean Rayford/Stringer)

Since this recognition, Yutaka has been the recipient of a massive amount of messages. This increase is not only because of the name similarity but also due to Joe Biden’s projected presidential win in the United States.

Umeda hopes that this popularity does not stop. He said he feels that this occurrence will shine a light on the city itself. “Being the president of a superpower like the United States and a mayor of Yamato — the scale (of our jobs) is completely different, but I’d like to think of ways to promote the town.” (RELATED: Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Says The WHO Should Change Name To The China Health Organization)