Saudi Arabia Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, according to state news outlet Saudi Press Agency Monday reports.

The king commended Saudi Arabia and the U.S.’s historic ties and said the two countries want “to develop and enhance these relations in all fields,” Saudi Press Agency reported. The country’s crown prince also sent his congratulations. (RELATED: Putin, Other Leaders To Wait Until ‘Legal Procedures’ Are Completed Before Congratulating Biden)

Wow, bone sawed. “King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidential elections in the United States of America.” — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 9, 2020

Both monarchs also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to other Monday Saudi Press Agency reports. The Saudi Arabian leaders said they extended their hopes for Americans’ “steady progress and prosperity.”

The leaders didn’t mention President Donald Trump’s in these statements, Reuters reported. Saudi Arabia supported Trump’s policies on the Middle East and the president’s counter-stance to Iran.

The Biden campaign and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

