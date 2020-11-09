‘Scooby-Doo’ Creator Ken Spears Dead At 82

Co-creator of the cartoon hit “Scooby-Doo” died Friday.

Ken Spears was 82 years old at the time of his death, according to Variety. He died after suffering complications from Lewy body dementia, his son Kevin Spears told the outlet.

“Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, his story-telling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic,” Kevin said, according to Variety. “Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts.” (RELATED: Here’s How Alex Trebek Spent His Final Moments)

Just a few months after we lost Joe Ruby, the other half of Ruby-Spears and the other creator of Scooby-Doo, Ken Spears also left us today. It’s unfortunate, yet fitting that these two legends stick together in both life and death. pic.twitter.com/nw0mjg0mbP — Mat Brunet (AniMat) (@AniMat505) November 9, 2020

Ken started Ruby-Spears Productions with Joe Ruby, whom he met while working as a sound editor for William Hanna. While working for Hanna, the duo created shows such as “Scooby-Doo,” “Dog Wonder” and “Jabberjaw.” Ruby-Spears Productions would go on to produce animated films such as “Superman,” “Alvin And The Chipmunks,” “Mister T” and “Saturday Supercade.

Ruby passed away on Aug. 26 from natural causes. He was 87 at the time.

“Scooby-Doo has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years, leaving an enduring legacy that has inspired and entertained generations,” Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content President Sam Register said at the time. “We at Warner Bros. Animation have the privilege and honor of carrying on that legacy and send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones.”