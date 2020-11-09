Kevin Costner’s New Movie ‘Let Him Go’ Leads The Weekend Box Office

Kevin Costner’s new movie “Let Him Go” led the weekend box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1950s revenge story with Costner and Diane Lane earned $4.1 million at the domestic weekend box office. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It was the best film opening in six weeks as many theaters around America remain closed because of coronavirus.

Even though the numbers aren’t overly huge because of coronavirus shutting down a lot of stuff, I’m not surprised at all that “Let Him Go” was at the top of the box office.

I was able to get an advance copy last week, and I absolutely loved it. It’s one of the best movies Costner has done in a long time.

Outside of “Yellowstone,” I can’t think of anything Costner has done over the past several years that I enjoyed as much as “Let Him Go.”

It’s a classic story about revenge and America. When his grandson gets taken, Costner’s character and his wife do whatever is necessary to bring him home.

So, if you haven’t seen “Let Him Go” just yet, I truly can’t recommend it enough. If you enjoy “Yellowstone,” then you’ll love this movie.