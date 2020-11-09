Mac Jones Leads The Latest Heisman Odds, Justin Fields Is 2nd

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is now the Heisman leader.

According to odds from SportsLine (via 247Sports), the Crimson Tide passer is at +125 to take home the prestigious trophy.

Ohio State star Justin Fields is second at +150, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is at +300 and Florida QB Kyle Trask is at +700. No other player is even close to the top four.

I understand Jones being in the top two and being right near the top of the list. He’s been balling out for Alabama this season, and the Crimson Tide are the top-ranked team in America.

There’s no doubt at all that Jones is the real deal, and he 100% deserves to be in the Heisman conversation.

However, I’m not sure how you can have him flat-out ahead of Justin Fields. That doesn’t make sense to me at all.

Fields tore up Rutgers these past weekend, and Jones still pulled ahead of him after having a bye. How does that make sense at all?

The answer is that it doesn’t make much sense at all.

Unfortunately for Trevor Lawrence, he’s probably out of the race at this point after missing two games because of coronavirus.

I’m just not sure how he’s going to make up the lost ground.

Let us know in the comments who you think should win the Heisman Trophy! It’s clearly becoming a two-man race with every passing day.