Man Arrested For Setting Off Fireworks At The Hospital Where He Works, Faces Up To 20 Years

A hospital employee from Michigan faces charges after allegedly setting off explosives in trash cans at McLaren Port Huron Hospitals Wednesday, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Michael Patrick Barna of Clyde Township faces charges of explosives violation of a vulnerable target and explosives with intent to frighten, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Who Attempted To Bomb Missouri Hospital That Was Treating Coronavirus Killed in Shootout, FBI Says)

Man accused of placing explosives in trash cans at Port Huron hospital https://t.co/gZ3sRM5Z5g — MLive (@MLive) November 8, 2020

The charge for vulnerable targets is the most serious, carrying with it a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, per Fox 2 Detroit. Nobody was hurt and there was no major damage to the hospital when the devices were detonated.

A motive was not immediately clear, but police say that Barna is a contracted employee of the hospital, according to Fox 2 Detroit. (RELATED: Memphis VA Hospital Endangers Staff And Patients By Not Isolating Those Who Came Into Contact With Coronavirus Positive Staff Member)

The blasts “frightened and terrorized staff inside the hospital,” per the outlet.

The next hearing for Barna is scheduled for November 17.