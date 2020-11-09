Editorial

Michigan Opens As A 3-Point Favorite Over Wisconsin

Nov 7, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Jovan Swann (51) gets a hand on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 38 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Michigan Wolverines are favored to beat the Wisconsin Badgers this upcoming weekend.

Circa Sports dropped their opening lines for this upcoming Saturday, and Michigan is -3 over the Badgers, which is simply unreal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is another classic example of the Wisconsin Badgers being disrespected. How the hell is Michigan favored over us?

Have the oddsmakers not turned on a TV in the past couple weeks? Michigan lost to Michigan State and then was torched this past Saturday by Indiana.

Jim Harbaugh’s team looked absolutely atrocious against the Hoosiers. We’ve seen nothing to suggest they can beat Wisconsin.

Not only is Michigan unlikely to beat the Badgers, this game might not be close. The Wolverines have one of the worst secondaries in all of college football.

You really think Graham Mertz won’t like them up like a Christmas tree? I don’t even care that we haven’t played in a couple weeks.

It means nothing to me. Michigan fans should be praying this game gets canceled because it won’t be close if it gets played.

I can promise you that much. Michigan being favored is like giving away free money.

 

See you Saturday night! I can’t wait to prove the world wrong. It’s what Wisconsin does best!