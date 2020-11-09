Morgan Wallen Says Musicians Should Be Allowed To Book Shows After Pro-Joe Biden Celebrations

Morgan Wallen wants to start booking shows immediately following people celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory.

Following Joe Biden becoming the president-elect, people took to the streets to celebrate the Democrats taking back the White House from President Donald Trump. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here in Washington D.C., there were people all over the place cutting loose with virtually no social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and Wallen wasn’t impressed!

He posted on his Instagram story that if people can party in the streets, then it’s “time to start booking shows.”

Wallen, who famously lost his spot on “Saturday Night Live” for partying during the coronavirus pandemic, added, “If it’s okay for us to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing’ then we can book shows right now.”

You can see screenshots of his post below.

.@MorganWallen’s Instagram story right now is too real. pic.twitter.com/jOYQNDyRwL — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 8, 2020

I hate to get political, but it’s hard to disagree with Wallen’s logic on this one. If people in D.C. can party hard outside of the White House and pop bottles in the streets, then why can’t I even sit at the bar right now in the same city?

Why can’t Wallen book a show if people are partying without any concern at all?

Champagne is flowing on the streets in DC

pic.twitter.com/neeuorsjLI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 7, 2020

No matter what you think about Donald Trump, Biden or coronavirus, you have to admit there is some serious hypocrisy going on.

The same people celebrating these parties in the streets are also scolding Notre Dame fans for rushing the field.

If we’re supposed to be taking this situation seriously, then let’s have some consistency.