North Korea, Iran, China Among Countries Criticizing US Human Rights Record At UN Meeting

The United States will reportedly undergo a U.N. review of its human rights record Monday. Countries like North Korea, Iran, China, Turkey and Russia are leading the criticism over issues including systemic racism and immigration policy, per the Associated Press (AP).

Almost 120 countries sought to participate in America’s first review before the main U.N. human rights body in five years, according to the AP. Every U.N. member state has its human rights record reviewed periodically as part of the U.N.’s Universal Periodic Review, per AP. In his opening remarks, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Andrew Bremberg said “we are willing to openly acknowledge our shortcomings.”

China, which is currently detaining up to one million Uighur Muslims in concentration camps, asked how many migrant children had been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in the last four years and how many many migrants had died in U.S. custody, the AP reports. Iran, a country in which hom0sexual activity is punishable by death, asked if the United States would end the “unlawful practice” of placing economic sanctions on other countries, per the same report. (RELATED: China Appointed To UN Human Rights Council Panel Despite Appalling Human Rights Record)

Representatives of Turkey, a government that still denies the Armenian genocide, said they are concerned about America’s “rising xenophobia and anti-Semitism.” Afghanistan’s delegation claimed “concern over racism, incitement, and discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities.” Afghanistan’s constitution bars non-Muslims from being able to hold the office of president or vice president in the country. (RELATED: UN Workers Under Investigation For Allegedly Lining Their Own Pockets With Humanitarian Aid)

Belarus, which is currently violently cracking down on protesters after what opposition claims was a rigged election, called on the U.S. to “ensure elections are held within international standards and to ensure rights to peaceful assembly.” North Korea claimed “[they] are concerned by the USA’s human rights violations at home and abroad.”

The Trump administration has butted heads with the U.N. on several occasions. Some Americans have accused the international body of being biased against the United States and its ally Israel.