Notre Dame Beating Clemson Gets Monster TV Ratings

Notre Dame beating Clemson 47-40 late Saturday night put up some huge TV ratings.

According to a release from NBC Sports, the game averaged 9.44 million viewers on NBC, and peaked with an average of 14.2 million viewers as the game entered double overtime. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the most-watched Notre Dame game on NBC since 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:14pm PST

It’s worth noting that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame this past weekend had more viewers than any game of the NBA Finals, according to Outkick. The NBA Finals averaged fewer than 7.5 million viewers a game.

Yes, a regular season college football matchup had more eyeballs paying attention than LeBron James and the NBA Finals.

If that’s not a win for college football, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Nov 8, 2020 at 9:11am PST

It’s also not shocking that the game put up huge viewership numbers. Clemson entered the game as the number one team in America, and Trevor Lawrence wasn’t playing.

Obviously, the Tigers were on upset alert and America wanted to see what happened.

View this post on Instagram And I oop. ???? #GoIrish x #Rally A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Nov 8, 2020 at 12:54pm PST

The Fighting Irish got the job done, and pulled off the massive upset. It warms my soul to know the game captivated the country. That’s the way it should be!