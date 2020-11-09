Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Rahm Emanuel Should Not Participate In a Biden Administration

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made it clear Monday that progressives would not sit back while President-elect Joe Biden filled a cabinet with moderates.

Following media projections that Biden would emerge the victor in the 2020 presidential election, Ocasio-Cortez specifically addressed claims that former Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was under consideration for a role in the incoming Biden-Harris administration. (RELATED: Sen. Kennedy On Biden’s Speech: Might Be Nominee, But ‘Bernie Sanders Is The Head’)

The New York Times (NYT) reported:

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she expected a long-term fight, particularly given the setbacks for Democrats in the congressional contests. She also cited cabinet appointments as a way to measure Biden’s ideological core. She said some people, including Mr. Emanuel, should not play a role in the party’s future. The former mayor has been floated by some in Mr. Biden’s inner circle to lead a department like housing or transportation.

“Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a pretty divisive pick,” she said, according to NYT. “And it would signal, I think, a hostile approach to the grass-roots and the progressive wing of the party.”

Ocasio-Cortez reiterated her position Monday in a tweet, saying, “We must govern with integrity and accountability. Laquan McDonald’s life mattered.”

We must govern with integrity and accountability. Laquan McDonald’s life mattered. https://t.co/wDlIVe5zPl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2020

Emanuel was running for his second term as mayor of Chicago when McDonald was shot by police, and the city fought against releasing video of the shooting. A judge ordered the video released in 2015, after Emanuel had already been reelected, but many blamed Emanuel personally for attempting to cover for the police.

Chicago stays on standby to make sure that Rahm Emanuel never serves in public office again. He’s corrupt and a trash leader. He covered up the murder of Laquan McDonald. https://t.co/mOz2TPj5NO — Charlene #Defund2AbolishPolice Carruthers (@CharleneCac) November 9, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said that he would fight against confirming administration officials who embraced a far-left ideology if Republicans retain control of the Senate.

Control of the Senate will not be decided until early January, when both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs in runoff elections.