Ohio State vs. Maryland is the best college football game this upcoming weekend.

Unfortunately, the slate for Saturday isn't great, and there's not a ton of games that will have big implications on the playoff race.

Having said that, Maryland is surprisingly good this season, which is surprising to all of us. They just destroyed Penn State, and now they get to play the Buckeyes.

Do I think Maryland is capable of beating OSU? No, but I think they will be able to keep the game interesting.

Ohio State hasn’t been challenged at all this season, but Maryland honestly looked better than OSU against Penn State.

Now Taulia Tagovailoa and company are going to face down arguably the best team in America. If that doesn’t have you interested, then I don’t think you’re a real fan.

The reality is that Maryland will need a miracle to pull off the upset. Having said that, they could cement themselves as an actual solid team in 2020 if they make this game interesting.

If Maryland can have the game within 10 points when the fourth quarter rolls around, then anything can happen.

You know things are crazy in 2020 when Maryland is playing in a must-watch football game. What a wild time to be alive!

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on BTN.