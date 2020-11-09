Patrick Mahomes Is The Fastest Quarterback To Hit 100 Passing Touchdowns In NFL History

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has pulled off an awesome career accomplishment.

According to ESPN, Mahomes is the fastest quarterback to throw 100 touchdowns in NFL history. He only needed 40 games to get the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He currently has a total of 101 passing touchdowns.

It only took Patrick Mahomes 40 games to reach 100 Pass TDs. The fastest to do it in NFL history ???? pic.twitter.com/Tt0Ya1sMgD — ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2020

I’m not a math wizard, but Mahomes is averaging just north of 2.5 passing touchdowns a game during his short NFL career, and that’s an absurd number.

The fact he only needed 40 games to hit 100 passing touchdowns is nothing short of incredible. It’s a testament to his unbelievable skills under center.

All the dude does is win games and light up the scoreboard in impressive fashion on a regular basis. Mahomes isn’t a quarterback.

He’s a damn wizard out on the field with the football in his hands, and he’s a ton of fun to watch.

View this post on Instagram Cheetah catches Patrick’s 100th career TD pass ⏰???? A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Nov 8, 2020 at 12:39pm PST

Something tells me that this won’t be the last record Mahomes sets during career. By the time he retires, he might have the record books rewritten.