RealClearPolitics Says They Never Called Pennsylvania For Any Candidate

RealClearPolitics (RCP) said Monday that they never called Pennsylvania after many on Twitter said they took the votes away from President-elect Joe Biden.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote, “Breaking: @RealClearNews moves Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes back into the too close to call category meaning neither @JoeBiden nor @realDonaldTrump is at the 270 needed to become President.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote, "Breaking: @RealClearNews moves Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes back into the too close to call category meaning neither @JoeBiden nor @realDonaldTrump is at the 270 needed to become President."

A spokesman for RCP confirmed to the Daily Caller that they never called Pennsylvania for either candidate in the first place.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi also shared the claim.

“2020 President Election – Live Results. RealClearPolitics – they just rescinded their call for Biden winning Pennsylvania!”

"2020 President Election – Live Results. RealClearPolitics – they just rescinded their call for Biden winning Pennsylvania!"

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor and personal lawyer for President Trump tweeted that “RealClearPolitics just took PA away from Biden and made it a toss up.”

Real Clear Politics founder Tom Bevan said the claim is “false.” (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Verified To Prevent Fraud)

“This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed.”

This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed. https://t.co/YXZ1PjI7Ud — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 10, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the race, according to the Associated Press, Fox News and other media outlets despite the Trump campaign engaging in numerous lawsuits that contest the result.