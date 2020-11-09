Save Over 30% Off This Starbucks Coffee And Espresso Brewer

Grabbing a latté or espresso on the way to work each day or out while running errands may not seem like a big deal, but over the course of a year, you could be spending thousands on that “little” caffeine habit of yours. If you could think of about 10 different things you’d rather do with that money, you’re not alone.

That’s why so many people are ditching their morning trip to the coffee shop and opting for the same delicious brews at home for a fraction of the price — thanks to the Starbucks Verismo System, of course. This state-of-the-art coffee and single-serve espresso machine gives you the same rich, delicious brews as you’d get from your favorite coffee shop without you having to wait in line or fork up much green.

A perfect addition to anyone’s kitchen, this multi-functional brewer boasts one-of-a-kind Swiss-engineered, dual-pressure technology to deliver the Starbucks coffee brews and pulled espresso shots you’ve come to crave each morning. That’s right — in just one machine, you can get both brewed Starbucks coffee and espresso shots with barely any effort at all.

The way the machine works is simple. Pick from the many Verismo pods that offer a wide range of signature Starbucks coffee blends and roasts, espresso pods, tea pods, and milk pods to curate all your favorite beverages from the comfort of your own home. And the best part? It takes nothing more than the push of a button!

Still not quite ready to give up your coffee shop fix? Check out these awesome reviews real users have been leaving online!

“Bigger capacities for water and spent cartridges, quieter operation, and better all-around design, this model is excellent.” – John, L. Byron

“Love it – had the older version prior to this – the components are better now.” – B. Mayson

