Adrian Peterson Says He Hopes Washington Realizes What They ‘Let Go’ When They Play The Pathetic 3-5 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson recently made a weird comment about playing Washington this upcoming Sunday.

Peterson had been on Washington’s roster leading up to the regular season, but was cut right before games got underway. He quickly signed with the Lions, who have a pathetic 3-5 record at the halfway point of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson) on Nov 9, 2020 at 4:43am PST

What’s Peterson’s goal in part this Sunday? Well, he told Darren Haynes that he hopes to help Washington “realize” what they “let go.”

You can watch his full comments below.

I have a bold idea. How about instead of trying to send messages to Washington, Peterson and the Lions just focus on winning some damn ball games.

We’re absolutely trash, losing games we should be winning, our offense looks abysmal at times and Peterson has a grand total of two rushing touchdowns on the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson) on Nov 7, 2020 at 3:28am PST

You can talk about sending messages once we’re above .500 and he’s putting up stats. Until then, I don’t want to hear.

He gets paid to help the Lions win football games. Right now, we’re not even close to doing what we need to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson) on Oct 30, 2020 at 4:03am PDT

Truly, nothing could annoy me more in life than the fact I was born a Detroit Lions fan. It’s nonstop torture.