REPORT: Alex Trebek’s Canadian Hometown Looking To Honor Him With Statue, Public Work Of Art

The hometown of game show host legend Alex Trebek reportedly wants to honor him following his death.

The mayor of Greater Sudbury in Ontario confirmed plans to honor Trebek in an article published Tuesday by TMZ, but it’s not clear exactly what will be done. Mayor Brian Bigger told the outlet there have been social media proposals including a public work of art, a statue or even dedicating the upcoming public library to Trebek, TMZ reported.

The “Jeopardy!” host passed away Sunday morning after battling stage four pancreatic cancer for over a year. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Spent His Last Day ‘Watching The Horizon’ With His Wife)

Bigger is planning to bring the ideas to the next city council meeting, according to the outlet.

Trebek has been honored in Ottawa before by being presented with the key to the city back in 2016, according to the BBC. Trebek grew up in Sudbury and attended the University of Ottawa.

I love all of these ideas to honor Trebek. He should honestly be honored with all of them. I think tons of people would travel to Ottawa to take photos with any kind of Trebek landmark or public work of art.

Sitting in a library dedicated to Trebek would be a dream. I can’t wait to see what the city chooses to go with.