Atlanta Falcons Waive Takk McKinley

Aug 22, 2020; Flowery Branch, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley loosens up during training camp at the Falcons training facility. Mandatory Credit: Curtis Compton/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Atlanta Falcons have waived Takk McKinley.

According to Ian Rapoport, McKinley was cut by Atlanta late Monday afternoon after tons and tons of tension between the two sides. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McKinley wanted off of the team, and he couldn’t have made that any clearer than he did with some recent tweets ripping the organization’s leadership.

His quick Twitter fingers resulted in him getting fined, and now he’s gone.

McKinley wanted to get traded or get released to find a new landing spot, and his wish has now been granted.

You know things are bad whenever a player is publicly airing his beef with an organization. That’s generally a sign that things aren’t going well at all.

Seeing as how McKinley was cut less than a week after his tweets, it should tell you everything you need to know.

Now, we’ll see where he lands, but I have no doubt that McKinley is very happy to no longer be a member of the Falcons.