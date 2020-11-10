Atlanta Falcons Waive Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons have waived Takk McKinley.

According to Ian Rapoport, McKinley was cut by Atlanta late Monday afternoon after tons and tons of tension between the two sides.

The #Falcons have waived former first-round pick Takk McKinley. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

McKinley wanted off of the team, and he couldn’t have made that any clearer than he did with some recent tweets ripping the organization’s leadership.

His quick Twitter fingers resulted in him getting fined, and now he’s gone.

The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020

These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year. The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks. ???????????? — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020

McKinley wanted to get traded or get released to find a new landing spot, and his wish has now been granted.

You know things are bad whenever a player is publicly airing his beef with an organization. That’s generally a sign that things aren’t going well at all.

Seeing as how McKinley was cut less than a week after his tweets, it should tell you everything you need to know.

Now, we’ll see where he lands, but I have no doubt that McKinley is very happy to no longer be a member of the Falcons.