‘Very Dark Cloud Hanging Over’ BBC As It Launches Investigation Into Interview With Princess Diana

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, accused former BBC Panorama reporter Martin Bashir of defamatory claims about senior royals.

Lord Michael Grade a former BBC chairman (2004-2006) said “there is a very dark cloud hanging over BBC journalism,” during World at One program on BBC’s Radio 4, Monday. “We have got to get into the timeline – who knew what, when? The real question is, did they breach all the ethics of journalism, which they appear to have done?” he added. (RELATED: BBC Pulls Ed Westwick Drama Amid Rape Allegations)

Former BBC’s Director General, Lord Tony Hall, and other managers possibly “were involved in hushing up the scandal,” according to Daily Mail. The current BBC Director General Tim Davie said, “we are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation,” per BBC after “those smeared by Mr Bashir poised to sue” and multiple “calls for a police probe” into the story, says the Mail.

BBC’s Bashir ‘misled Diana’s brother to secure Panorama interview’ https://t.co/h4pn2qME53 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 4, 2020

“Extraordinary insight into Mr. Bashir’s methods” were given to Daily Mail by Diana’s brother Earl Spencer last week, thanks to the “notes he kept of a meeting with him and Diana in September 1995”.

Spencer says Bashir “played on the princess’s paranoia” lying about “Queen’s health, Prince Charles being ‘in love’ with nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke and Diana’s own staff betraying her to MI5 and the newspapers”, according to Daily Mail.

Spencer faced “years of rejecting demands for documents under FOIA” from BBC “claiming they did not exist.” But the broadcaster “suddenly stumbled across 67 pages” after a Channel 4 reporter have contacted them, reports Daily Mail.

The BBC has apologized for the faked statements, but has insisted they played “no part in her (Diana’s) decision to take part in the interview.”