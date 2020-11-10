Chris Cuomo: Trump Is A ‘Dissident’ And ‘A Dead Man Walking’

CNN host Chris Cuomo called President Donald Trump a “dissident” and a “dead man walking” for refusing to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Fox News and the Associated Press called the race for Biden on Saturday. Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits in several states alleging voting irregularities but so far not including direct evidence of election fraud.

Trump’s fortunes took a turn for the worse the next day after an election night that largely went in his favor with key wins in Ohio and Florida and large leads in the key swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. As mail-in ballots were counted, Biden steadily took the lead in those states as well as the former GOP strongholds of Arizona and Georgia.

Speaking on Tuesday night’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Cuomo played clips of former President Barack Obama welcoming Trump to the White House after his 2016 victory before ripping the president for so far not doing the same.

“That from a president and now we’re hearing from Trump who is no president, he’s a dissident at best, and a revenant in the main, a revenant, a dead man haunting the halls of a country in crisis,” Cuomo said. (RELATED: Republican Leaders ‘Are Acting Like Babies,’ Says Jake Tapper)

“So we get what’s going on,” he continued. “The question is what do we do about it? The first thing is, you gotta keep that energy up, too. You’ve gotta be outraged by this. Because if this dead man walking and his zombie pals in Congress are looking to make this transition into a complete horror show, the only thing that’s going to stop him is the outrage of what they know just bit them in the behinds at the polls.”